Watch remastered HD footage of Bon Scott-fronted AC/DC performing Jailbreak live in London in 1976

AC/DC have released a remastered high-definition video of their performance of classic track Jailbreak in London in 1976.

The performance, featuring the late Bon Scott on vocals, can be be viewed below.

Scott was joined in AC/DC's lineup at the time by guitarists Angus Young and the late Malcolm Young, drummer Phil Rudd and bass player Mark Evans.

Alongside a social media post teasing the video, AC/DC say: "Not aired in 40 years, check out this promo clip of the band performing Jailbreak, shot in London in July 1976, remastered in HD!"

The performance was shot at Wimbledon Theatre on July 13, 1976, for the Super Pop-Rollin' Bolan show. Two other tracks were performed alongside Jailbreak – Live Wire and Can I Sit Next To You Girl.

AC/DC kick off their 21-date Power Up tour at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 17, and wrap things up at the Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on August 17. The schedule includes two UK shows at London's Wembley Stadium on July 3 and 7.

May 07: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 21: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 25: Reggio Emilia RCF Arena, Italy

May 29: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 05: Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands

Jun 09: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 16: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 23: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 26: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 29: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Jul 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 07: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 13: Hockenheim Ring, Germany

Jul 17: Stuttgart Wasen, Germany

Jul 21: Bratislava Old Airport, Slovakia

Jul 27: Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany

Jul 31: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 09: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

Aug 13: Paris Hippodrome, France

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

