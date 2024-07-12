Watch Phish, US TV talk show host Jimmy Fallon and hip-hop stars The Roots cover Aerosmith's Love In An Elevator, in an elevator

Long before the existence of memes or viral #content, there were certain random cultural moments which inspired long-running, often-repeated in-jokes for families, groups of friends or connected communities.



For hard rock fans of a certain vintage, one such moment occurs at the beginning of Aerosmith's video for 1989 single Love In An Elevator, where a department store elevator operator, played by model, actress and future Mrs Nikki Sixx, Brandi Brandt, recognises vocalist Steven Tyler, and purrs, "Good morning Mr Tyler, going... [saucy pause, lowering of eyes] down?"



Iconic.

Anyways, with that scene-setting out of the way, let's get to the point. Last night (July 11) hugely successful US 'jam band' Phish made an appearance on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote their new album Evolve, and threw in some light comedy as a bonus, by delivering an a cappella, perfectly harmonised bespoke vocal cover of Love In An Elevator with its chorus adjusted to “Phish in an Elevator.”



Watch the silliness unfold below:

Jimmy, The Roots and Phish in An Elevator (Cold Open) | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - YouTube Watch On

Evolve, Phish's 16th studio album, and their first since 2020's Sigma Oasis, is released today, July 12. The 12-song collection was recorded 'live-off-the-floor' at the Barn, their Vermont studio, with producers Bryce Goggin and Vance Powell.

“What you hear is what we did on the road,” keyboard player Page McConnell says. “Whatever we learned from playing them live – the right key, where to put the jam – we got in the studio. I knew as they were going down: Man, this is so good. It’s so great and easy.”



Talking about life in Phish in 2024, McConnell adds, “We’re like a giant art project that keeps rolling along. And it’s still fun.”

Watch the band perform Evolve on Fallon's show.

Phish: Evolve | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - YouTube Watch On