Watch Ozzy Osbourne get inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame

Ozzy Osbourne has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Black Sabbath man didn't attend the event in person – it was held without a live audience – but was able to accept the honour from his garden in Los Angeles.

"Thank you so much WWE Universe for this award," says Ozzy. "I don’t deserve it, but thank you anyway."

The Prince of Darkness goes on to say, "It’s all about the fans, really. Our fans are what keep us alive really. It’s all about them.

"I wanna think Vince McMahon and Triple H – thank you very much, God bless you."

Ozzy first appeared at WrestleMania 2 back in 1986, in the corner of the British Bulldogs, two cousins from Wigan who fought as Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid.

Over two decades later, Ozzy's 2007 song I Don't Wanna Stop was used as the official theme song to the WWE par-per-view event Judgment Day, and a week prior Ozzy performed it live at Friday Night SmackDown at the 1st Mariner Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Two years later he co-hosted an episode of WWE Raw alongside Sharon Osbourne, and more recently he helped wrestler Triple H secure the rights to to Black Sabbath's classic War Pigs as the official theme song of NXT Takeover: War Games.

Other inductees to the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2021 include Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali and Rob Van Dam.