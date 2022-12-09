Watch Nightwish's Floor Jansen forget the lyrics to a song in the middle of a show before saving the day with some "sick dance moves"

We've all been there. You're at work, during a crucial point in your day, you're stood in front of a load of people about to do a major presentation...and your mind goes blank! It's a nightmare scenario for anybody, so imagine if it happened on stage in front of a few thousand people eagerly hanging off your every note.

That's exactly what happened to Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen on stage at a recent show, as shown in a new video gamely shared by the singer herself. In the short clip, Floor can be seen suddenly drawing a blank during Dark Chest Of Wonders, taken from Nightwish's 2004 album, Once. Rather than attempt to blag it like many of us no doubt would, however, Floor owns the momentary brain-fart, instead taking the opportunity to stand back and bust out some air guitar as pillars of flame burst out around her.

Laughing as she steps back up to the mic, she kicks seamlessly back into the song again. No harm, no foul!

"When you blank on the lyrics, but you make it up with some sick dance moves," Floor jokes in the caption accompanying the video, which she posted to Twitter yesterday afternoon (November 8). "At least I can laugh at myself."

Unsurprisingly, legions of Nightwish fans flocked to Floor's mentions to offer support and high fives, a sentiment we can certainly back. Like we said, we've all been there!

Watch the video below.

When you blank on the lyrics, but you make it up with some sick dance moves. At least I can laugh at myself 😂 #lyricsbrainfreeze #concertmoments #improvising pic.twitter.com/FzWus1diimDecember 8, 2022 See more

Jansen recently shared the fantastic news that she has officially been declared cancer-free after undergoing surgery. In a statement accompanying the news, the singer said:



"I'm getting my energy back after the surgery and feel a huge relief to know it was successful! I’m not back to a 100% but I have no doubt the shows will give me the power push I need to rock with all of you on the upcoming European tour."

That tour is currently making its way through Europe over the next two months, with a handful of festival dates already confirmed for next summer. Their latest studio album, Human Nature, is out now via Nuclear Blast.