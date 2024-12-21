Watch Nightwish documentary on the making of latest album Yesterwynde

Nightwish have released a 45-minute documentary on the making of their latest album Yesterwynde.

The Finnish symphonic metal outfit's 10th album was released in September of this year via Nuclear Blast, and was described by Metal Hammer as "a showcase of Nightwish's incredible ambition."

The documentary, which can be viewed below, includes interviews with the band as the album was coming together in the studio.

Explaining what the album means to her, vocalist Floor Jansen previously told Metal Hammer: "To me, it’s a continuous awareness about the beauty of the planet we’re on and the positivity of us as a species.

"We get all this negative feedback about killing the planet and hurting each other, and all of that is unfortunately true. But there’s also a lot of beauty to it – humanity has achieved amazing things throughout history, and we should remind ourselves of that. That is sometimes forgotten in the speed of the life we live today."

In the same interview, Nightwish mainman Tuomas Holopainen said: "Yesterwynde has a very optimistic vibe to it. It celebrates life and humanity and mortality. The important things.

"The major theme of the album is time – going back in time, recognising your own mortality. Connecting to the past."

Admitting that looking to the past was appealing, considering the state of the world today, Holopainen added that there was much to be grateful for about the present.

He added: “But it’s also incredibly good in many ways. And in many ways it’s better – the innovations of science and medicine, the child death rate.

"A small example: would you rather go to the dentist today or a hundred years ago? I want to emphasise that I’m not immune to the bad stuff that’s going on in the world. I’m aware of it and I do everything I can to help.

"But I think it’s good for our mental state to recognise the good stuff. And I think that we have the chance as a species to survive and get together. That’s the core message, the essence, of Yesterwynde.”