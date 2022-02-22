Watch: Muse mocking Slipknot while wearing Corey Taylor's mask is classic next-level trolling

Reckon you've seen all the best videos on the internet already? Well, we hate to be the bearers of bad news, but you're wrong: this video of Muse's Dominic Howard taking the mick out of Slipknot's Corey Taylor is surely one of the finest the world wide web has to offer.

The video was captured during Spain's Metalfest in 2001, which saw both Muse and Slipknot on the bill. The story goes that a young Matt Bellamy managed to steal Corey Taylor's mask after said mask was handed by Taylor to a woman on the side of the stage after the band's set finished.

Speaking of the incident, Bellamy said in 2001: "Oh, the Slipknot guy threw it to this girl at the side of the stage after they played because he must have wanted to impress her.

"Unfortunately for him she wanted me so we got it. I think Dom got possessed by the spirit of Slipknot when he put it on. He was running around screaming."

In the video, Muse drummer Howard gives his best Taylor impression from inside the mask, much to the delight of frontman Bellamy, who can't seem to control his laughter. As Dom dons the mask, he explains the moment he first saw Slipknot. "The band were walking onstage, all fucking nine of the fuckers, all fucking walking up, giving it some of that" he says, whilst boisterously lifting his shoulders.

He then re-enacts Slipknot mainman Corey Taylor commanding the crowd to "sit the fuck down", which, unless you've been living under a rock or solely listening to country music for the last few decades, you'll know is an OG Slipknot move. He then places a sombrero on top of the mask for that extra comedic factor, and proceeds to clamber around the tour bus headbanging and screaming. Trust us: it's a right laugh.

The video was released as behind-the-scenes footage onto Muse's Hullabaloo DVD, which documented the band's performances at Le Zénith in Paris, France, on 28 and 29 October 2001, alongside backstage moments recorded around the world.

Although this golden nugget of behind the scenes footage has been circulating the Muse fandom for quite some time, we don't think it ever has managed to resurface onto the radar of Slipknot fans. So, enjoy, Maggots!

Watch the footage below: