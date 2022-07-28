Watch Mudvayne's Chad Gray fall offstage while singing Not Falling

Mudvayne singer Chad Gray reached peak irony on stage in Alpharetta, Georgia last night

Mudvayne's Chad Gray on stage
Sometimes, you just can't make this stuff up. Spare a thought for Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray, who accidentally reached peak irony on stage during a show at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia last night, and all during the middle of one of the band's most famous songs.

The beloved nu metal survivors were playing their latest comeback show since last year's rapturously-received news that they would be reuniting, and it was two thirds of the way through the set, during Mudvayne staple Not Falling, taken from 2002 album The End Of All Things To Come, that disaster struck. Newly released footage shows that as the Illinois four-piece smash through the first verse of the song, Gray takes a sudden tumble off the stage and out of site. 

Yes: Gray literally falls off stage during Not Falling. Oh dear. Luckily, the singer not only doesn't seem to be hurt but, trooper that he is, continues the rest of the verse from out of sight as a stagehand rushes in to check on him, before triumphantly popping back up and lurching into the front row right as that absolute banger of a chorus kicks in. What a lad.

Watch some footage of the instantly iconic moment below.

Mudvayne formed in Peoria, Illinois in 1996, coming to prominence in the nu metal scene courtesy of their classic 2000 debut album, L.D. 50, going on to release four more studio albums before going on hiatus in 2010 as Chad Gray and guitarist Greg Tribbett would focus their energies on Hellyeah (also featuring former Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul).

In April 2021, Mudvayne announced that they had reunited and would be playing their first shows in 12 years - the first of which, a headline set at Ohio's Inkcarceration Festival, took place the following September. 

