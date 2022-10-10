Watch Metallica doing motion capture for Guitar Hero's version of Master Of Puppets

Sometimes, the Guitar Hero craze all feels like some mad fever dream. For a few years in the 00s, gamers the world over were completely obsessed with nailing the Expert Mode of some of rock and metal's most iconic songs, bringing the genre into the zeitgest in a manner never seen before. Hell, it was a game series that even officially made Dragonforce cool for a time.

It was perhaps inevitable that Metallica would jump on the bandwagon at some point, and so, in 2009, Guitar Hero: Metallica emerged, bringing metal's biggest band flying into the conversation courtesy of a selection of their biggest and best songs, ready to break our fingers off trying to imitate on shiny, plastic, guitar-shaped games controllers. The game's song list even snuck in a few non-Metallica bangers, with classics by the likes of Motörhead, System Of A Down and Mercyful Fate making an appearance.

As it turns out, some helpful Internet legend has helped document this iconic moment in both gaming and Metallica history by uploading footage of The Four Horsemen actually doing some motion capture for Master Of Puppets as part of the game's production. As well as the novelty of getting to see James Hetfield dressed like something from a Tron bootleg, we also get to watch the game's original graphics which are...interesting to see, in the light of 2022.

Regardless, if you want an excuse to indulge in some late-00s nostalgia (are we allowed to be nostalgic about the late-00s yet?), or need the motivation to go dust off that XBox 360 to finally complete One on Expert Mode, we got you. Have a watch of the video below.