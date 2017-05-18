Watch Linkin Park play at New York’s Grand Central Terminal

Linkin Park gave rush hour commuters in New York a surprise when they played on the city’s subway network last night
They performed a short set at the shuttle platform at the Grand Central Terminal after travelling to the station on the subway, stopping and chatting with fans before they played.
The event was part of Good Morning America’s ‘Pop-Up’ week, which will has also included an appearance by Bon Jovi.
Linkin Park, who will tomorrow release their new album One More Light tomorrow (May 19) performed the tracks Heavy, Burn It Down, Crawling, What I’ve Done and In The End.
The band shared a short video on Facebook, while some fans managed to capture some of Mike Shinoda and co’s set on video.
Speaking recently about the change in the band’s direction on the new record, frontman Chester Bennington said: “We feel like we’re pushing ourselves creatively. If we write a bunch of pop songs that suck, we’ve definitely taken a wrong turn. If we write a bunch of metal songs that suck, we’ve taken a wrong turn.
“It doesn’t matter what style we write in – as long as it comes from a pure place and it’s something that we pour our hearts and souls into, we can deal with what happens from that point forward.”
Linkin Park will resume their live commitments next month with a set at Download Paris.
Linkin Park One More Light tracklist
- Nobody Can Save Me
- Good Goodbye
- Talking To Myself
- Battle Symphony
- Invisible
- Heavy
- Sorry For Now
- Halfway Right
- One More Light
- Sharp Edges
Linkin Park 2017 tour dates
Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic
Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 03: London The O2, UK
Jul 06: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Jul 07: Manchester Arena, UK
