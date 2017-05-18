Watch Linkin Park play at New York’s Grand Central Terminal

Linkin Park gave rush hour commuters in New York a surprise when they played on the city’s subway network last night

They performed a short set at the shuttle platform at the Grand Central Terminal after travelling to the station on the subway, stopping and chatting with fans before they played.

The event was part of Good Morning America’s ‘Pop-Up’ week, which will has also included an appearance by Bon Jovi.

Linkin Park, who will tomorrow release their new album One More Light tomorrow (May 19) performed the tracks Heavy, Burn It Down, Crawling, What I’ve Done and In The End.

The band shared a short video on Facebook, while some fans managed to capture some of Mike Shinoda and co’s set on video.

Speaking recently about the change in the band’s direction on the new record, frontman Chester Bennington said: “We feel like we’re pushing ourselves creatively. If we write a bunch of pop songs that suck, we’ve definitely taken a wrong turn. If we write a bunch of metal songs that suck, we’ve taken a wrong turn.

“It doesn’t matter what style we write in – as long as it comes from a pure place and it’s something that we pour our hearts and souls into, we can deal with what happens from that point forward.”

Linkin Park will resume their live commitments next month with a set at Download Paris.

Linkin Park One More Light tracklist

Nobody Can Save Me Good Goodbye Talking To Myself Battle Symphony Invisible Heavy Sorry For Now Halfway Right One More Light Sharp Edges

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 03: London The O2, UK

Jul 06: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Jul 07: Manchester Arena, UK

