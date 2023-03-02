Watch Kiss play three classics live on the Howard Stern Show

The Howard Stern Show has released three videos of Kiss performing in their studio. The band were guests of the show earlier this week to announce the final dates of their End Of The Road tour, and performed the classics Detroit Rock City, Shout It Out Loud and Rock And Roll All Nite.

"You can't end the night with something better than that, because that really encapsulates everything we've always been about," says Paul Stanley, referring to Rock And Roll All Nite. "We've been all over the world, a lot of languages, a lot of cultures, and when that song comes up everybody knows the words."

Elsewhere on the show, Gene Simmons reveals why he hates the band's rock-disco classic I Was Made For Loving You.

Kiss play their last ever gigs at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 1 and 2, as the end of the End Of The Road tour – first announced in 2018 – reaches a pyromaniacal climax. Full dates below.

Kiss End Of The Road Tour 2023

Jun 03: Plymouth Home Park, UK

Jun 05: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jun 06: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 10: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 13: Brussels Palais 12 Arena, Belgium

Jun 17: Munich Königsplatz, Germany

Jun 19: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 21: Dresden Messehalle, Germany

Jun 22: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Jun 27: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Jun 29: Tuscany Piazza Napoleone, Italy

Jul 01: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Jul 02: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jul 05: London The O2, UK

Jul 07: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jul 12: Rättvik Dalhalla Sweden

Jul 13: Rättvik Dalhalla Sweden

Jul 15: Tonsberg Kaldnes, Norway

Oct 29: Austin Moody Center, TX

Nov 01: Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA

Nov 03: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Nov 06: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Nov 08: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Nov 10: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Nov 12: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Nov 13: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK

Nov 15: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Nov 18: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Nov 19: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Nov 21: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Nov 22: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Nov 24: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Nov 25: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Nov 27: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Nov 29: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Dec 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Dec 02: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Tickets for the European dates are on sale now (opens in new tab). US shows go on sale March 11.