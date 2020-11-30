Watch Kiss’ 1985 cover of The Who’s Won't Get Fooled Again

Kiss have released the odd cover version down the years, from their early take on rock’n’roll chestnut Kissin’ Time to their blockbusting revamp of Argent’s God Gave Rock And Roll To You. But sometimes their versions of other people’s songs have been lost down the back of the sofa of history.

One of these is their take on The Who’s Won't Get Fooled Again. Kiss played the future CSI theme tune as part of their encore on 1985’s Asylum tour.

To mark the 35th anniversary of the tour, Asylum-era guitarist Bruce Kulick has released soundboard audio of the cover and spliced it with fan-filmed footage from the time.

You can see it around the 5:28 mark in the video above, though it’s worth checking out the whole thing for his memories of the whole tour.

Kiss recently announced a massive livestream, taking place in Dubai on December 31 and dubbed Kiss 2020 Goodbye. Tickets for the event are on sale now, with prices starting at $39. Full details of the event can be found at the same location.