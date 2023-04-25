Watch Jon Anderson perform Yes classic Gates Of Delirium

Fan-filmed footage of Jon Anderson performing the Yes classic Gates Of Delirium has appeared on YouTube and you can watch the new 20-minute clip below.

The footage was shot at Anderson's gig with The Band Geeks at the weekend at the Santander Performing Arts Center, Reading, PA, as part of their current Yes - Epics and Classics North American Tour. The band had only added the song, from the band's 1974 Relayer album, to their set that night.

"So we're going to do an epic, OK," says the 78-year old Anderson, by way of introduction. "And you don't get much more epic than this next song. It's actually Gates Of Delirium."

Anderson brings his live show to Europe, this time with the the Paul Green Rock Academy, and will be performing a live set that highlights Yes' 1972 album Close To The Edge – playing the album in full – as well as performing other classic songs and what are billed as 'surprises'. The tour includes two nights at London's Shepherd's Bush Academy.

"Singing with the Academy Of Rock is a joy to behold," Anderson says of the impending European tour. "Performing Close To The Edge and many more Yes songs is a miracle on many levels. Close To The Edge was created 50 years ago and these young musicians love it as though it was created last year!

"Yes music is about survival, with a true dedication to the art of music and creativity, and these young talented teens prove that all music is fun to perform, all music. And we really have a great tie on stage together. So come and see this musical miracle live."

All dates below.

Jon Anderson with The Band Geeks US tour

Apr 28: Collingswood Scottish Rite, NJ

Apr 29: Collingswood Scottish Rite, NJ

May 03: Tysons Corner Capital One Hall, VA

May 06: Baltimore Lyric, MD

May 09: St. Charles Family Arena, MO

May 12: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

May 13: Des Plaines Des Plaines Theatre, IL

May 16: North Tonawanda Riviera Theatre, NY

Jon Anderson with the Paul Green Rock Academy European tour 2023

Jul 09: Budapest Papp László Sports Arena, Hungary*

Jul 10: Zoetermeer Stadtstheater, Netherlands,

Jul 15: Bad Doberan Zappanale Festival, Germany

Jul 19: Madrid But La Paqui, Spain

Jul 22: London Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Jul 23: London Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Jul 26: Uppsala Parksnäckan in Uppsala, Sweden

Jul 28: Breitenbach am Herzberg Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany

Aug 1: Dublin Vicar St, Ireland

Aug 5: Valkenburg Open Air Theater, Netherlands

Aug 9: Brno Sono Centrum, Czech Republic

* = Co-headline show with Manfred Mann's Earth Band