Watch In Flames debut new song State Of Slow Decay live

Swedish metallers In Flames performed a brand new song entitled State Of Slow Decay at the Sweden Rock festival this weekend.

While no details have been revealed, there’s a good chance the track will appear on the follow-up to 2019 album I, The Mask.

Ahead of the COVID pandemic, that title could have appeared to be prophetic – but vocalist Anders Friden told Hammer at the time that his intentions were to be more metaphorical.

“We all wear masks,” he said. “We all need to do that to adapt and cope with the world that we have. It’s a form of protection. We have different masks for different situations.

“But I don't want to spell everything out – I use a lot of metaphors so people can take the songs to their hearts. When we've finished an album, our work is done. I want to give it away for someone to make it greater. If you like the lyrics and it means something to you, I think the whole thing will be greater.”

Friden also observed in 2019 that the world was slipping closer and closer to war, while failing to heed warnings about climate crises and other big issues.

Asked if In Flames were the band to change things, he replied: “I don't think so. But hopefully we can make people think and then you can do what you want.

“If you don't want to be part of it, like, ‘Fuck it, fine, I’m not gonna preach.’ We're not a political band in that sense, even though I like to talk about those things.”

The band make a series of European festival appearances over the summer before a US tour starts in October. Their next album, which was completed a few months ago,, will be their 14th and first with drummer Tanner Wayne.