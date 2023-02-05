Watch in awe as Toyah and Robert mangle White Punk On Dope as it's never been mangled before

Tom & Jerry. Thelma & Louise. Ben & Jerry. Simon & Garfunkel. Macaroni & cheese. Iconic duos all, and surely it's time Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox joined them in the pantheon of pre-eminent pairings.

For their latest week's Sunday Lunch broadcast – following the delight and bewilderment that greeted their cover of Motley Crue's Shot At The Devil last week – Britain's foremost light entertainment couple filmed a version of The Tubes' 1975 glam rock classic White Punks On Dope.

It's the usual mix of performance art and unfettered chaos, with Toyah resplendent in silver foil, and King Crimson man Fripp – hair teased into the now-traditional mohawk – whacking out that familiar riff with a determined grimace before ending the show bellowing "I'm a white dope on punk!", followed by "bollocks!"

Those of you who'd like to experience more of this kind of thing will be delighted to be reminded that Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch Rock Party Tour takes place in October, with a couple of May dates booked in Worcester.

The evening promises to deliver a number of reworked standards, including My Generation, Heroes, Teenage Kicks, Rebel Yell, Slave To The Rhythm, Smoke On The Water, Are You Gonna Go My Way, Paranoid and more. Full dates below.

Robert Fripop and Toyah Willcox: The Sunday Lunch Rock Party 2023 UK

May 26: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

May 27: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Sep 30: Wimborne Tivoli

Oct 01: Cheltenham Town Hall

Oct 07: Harrogate Royal Hall

Oct 08: Whitley Bay Playhouse

Oct 09: Salford The Lowry – Lyric Theatre

Oct 14: Worthing Assembly Hall

Oct 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Oct 19: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Oct 20: Basingstoke The Anvil

Oct 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Oct 25: Buxton Opera House

Oct 26: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Oct 28: Swansea Grand Theatre

Oct 29: Birmingham Town Hall

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).