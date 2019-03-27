Watch how stunning Motley Crue mural was created at the Whisky A Go Go

Motley Crue have shared footage of artist Robert Vargas creating a mural dedicated to the band at the famous Whisky A Go Go.

The artwork was painted by Vargas to coincide with last week’s premiere of the long-awaited Motley Crue biopic The Dirt.

The time lapse footage is accompanied by new Crue track The Dirt (Est. 1981) which was one of four news tracks recorded by Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars for the Netflix exclusive.

Watch the video below.

The Dirt stars Daniel Webber as Neil, Douglas Booth as Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as Lee and Iwan Rheon as Mars.

It’s come under fire from some critics since last Friday’s premiere, but it’s something that bassist Sixx shrugged off last weekend when he said: “The album is number one. The fans are going crazy over The Dirt. The critics hate it.”

He later added: “I’ve seen the movie multiple times over the course of the team putting it together. I have to say, after you’ve seen it at least once, watch it again and notice everything in the background. It’s a whole other layer that’s really enjoyable.”

Check out Classic Rock’s review of the film.