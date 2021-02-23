Watch Halestorm blast through The Who's Long Live Rock

Halestorm have released a ferocious version of The Who's classic Long Love Rock. The song is taken from the upcoming film Long Live Rock… Celebrate The Chaos, due for release on March 12.

As well as Halestorm, the film – described by its makers as "a deep dive into the culture of hard rock" – features interviews with members of Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Rage Against the Machine, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Greta Van Fleet and many more.

"Long Live Rock is so fun to play and an anthem for this genre, by one of the greatest rock bands of all time, The Who", Halestorm's Lzzy Hale tells Classic Rock. "The song encapsulates the whole vibe of this film. Can’t wait for people to see it!"

"Growing up in NYC I would do whatever it took to get in to see bands like Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and other rock icons," says director Jonathan McHugh. We were lucky enough to work with great rock stars like Motley Crue and the legendary Metallica when we [McHugh and producer Gary Spivack] met at Elektra Records in the ’90s.

"Now 25 years later we are so proud to partner with Abramorama to shine a light on the most passionate fans in the world and the music that drives them. Since we have not been able to attend concerts and may not for a while, we hope our film can fill this void… until the day we can all rock out together again!"

An online premiere for Long Live Rock... Celebrate The Chaos will be held on March 11, and will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers and guest musicians. Tickets are available now.