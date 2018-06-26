Watch Gojira deliver stunning studio version of Global Warming

Gojira have released a live studio video showcasing their track Global Warming.

The song originally appeared on their 2005 album From Mars To Sirius, with the band recording the new take on the song at Silver Cord Studio, New York, in April this year.

Gojira say in a statement: “A few weeks ago, we played Global Warming together for the first time since the recording of From Mars To Sirius. We never played it live before, as it is a challenging one to play and place in a set list.

“It’s emotionally heavy, and would almost ‘hurt’ the rest of the songs in a way. We just really wanted to do this on camera for our fans.

“Global warming is a reality and a relevant topic – we feel it’s good to be reminded of one of the most important challenges of our time: How to grow as a species without being a parasite to our planet, the only home we have.

“‘We will see our children growing’ is a mantra for future generations, and in a figurative way we hope the children in all of us will grow, evolve, and take action for a more compassionate and meaningful world.”

Watch the video below.

Gojira’s most recent studio album was 2016’s Magma and they have several live dates scheduled throughout the summer.

The band will reissue From Mars To Sirius on white vinyl on July 13 and it’s now available for pre-order.