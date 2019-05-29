Watch Ghost perform three track acoustic set live in Chicago

Ghost were recently special guests on Chicago radio station 101 WKQX.

Tobias Forge and co played a short acoustic set for the station’s Live In The Lounge segment which saw them perform Rats, Cirice and Jigolo Har Megiddo.

The broadcaster has now uploaded three videos from the session and although the lighting is low, the band sound on top form. Check out all three clips below.

Ghost frontman Forge reported in February that work had already begun work on the follow-up to 2018’s Prequelle, and earlier this month said he was planning to make the new album “darker” and “heavier”.

He told Revolver: “I want to make a different record from Prequelle. I want it to feel different. If I dare to say heavier, people think that it's going to be Mercyful Fate all the way – but I definitely have a darker, heavier record in mind.

“I have always pushed myself to write the songs that we don't have instead of going back. It maybe would've been a smart move to just try to replicate Opus Eponymous.

“I can regurgitate. I grew up with metal. It's in my DNA, so I can formulate death-metal lyrics easily. But I try not to repeat myself on that."

Ghost will head out on the road from September across North America on The Ultimate Tour Named Death.