Watch Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette join forces to perform tribute to Sinead O'Connor during Japanese festival appearance

Foo Fighters performed a cover of Sinead O'Connor's 1987 track Mandinka this weekend as a tribute to the late singer who passed away last week on July 26.

The rendition took place during their set at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival on July 29, and saw the Dave Grohl's band joined by Alanis Morissette, who was also performing at the event.

Introducing their guest to the stage, frontman Grohl announces: “For a very special reason, ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome to sing a song with us: Mrs. Alanis Morissette?”.

Then, introducing the song, the Foos leader continues, “We’re singing this song for a reason tonight", before Morissette adds: “For a beautiful woman of high intelligence and deep empathy [who was] way ahead of her time [and] who is no longer with us. This is for her.”

For the cover, the Canadian-American singer-songwriter takes full vocal duties as Grohl and co. play in support. Meanwhile, an image of O'Connor is displayed behind them on the big screen.

Mandinka was released in 1987 as the second single from O’Connor’s debut album The Lion And The Cobra. It hit No. 17 on the UK singles chart and the sixth spot on the Irish Singles Chart.

Elsewhere in Foos' set, they performed a number of new and old hits, including All My Life, Pretender, Rescued, Learn To Fly, My Hero and more. They additionally welcomed a second guest vocalist, horror actor/director Patrick Wilson, who accompanied them on stage for their performance of Big Me.

This year's Fuji Rock Festival also saw appearances from The Strokes, Weezer, Lizzo, Caroline Polachek and more.

Watch the Foos perform Mandinka with Morisette below: