Watch Foo Fighters cover Queen’s Somebody To Love in a California club

Foo Fighters played their first proper headline show since December 7, 2019 on June 15, performing at The Canyon club in Agoura Hills, California as a warm-up show for a rather less intimate gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 20.

Among the highlight’s of the band’s 23 song set, was a storming cover of Somebody To Love, from Queen’s 1976 masterpiece A Day At The Races, with Queen obsessive Taylor Hawkins fronting the band, while Dave Grohl switched to playing drums.



At previous Foo Fighters shows Hawkins has taken lead vocals on the Queen/David Bowie classic Under Pressure.



Alongside this mid-set Queen cover, the Foos dipped into every studio album, save for 2014’s Sonic Highways, for their rapturously received set at the club, which hosted just 610 fully vaccinated fans.



“Did you miss rock & roll?” Dave Grohl asked the crowd during The Pretender. “I got some rock n’ roll!”

Next up… Madison Square Garden.



“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” says Dave Grohl. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”