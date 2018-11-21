Watch fan get body-slammed trying to take selfie with Corey Taylor

Stone Sour played a set in Moscow late last week, but one fan got more than he bargained for when he attempted to take a selfie with frontman Corey Taylor.

The guy managed to get onstage and began to approach the vocalist – but security got to him before he could get near Taylor, with one of the road crew slamming him to the ground with a tackle that would easily make highlight reels in rugby or American Football.

As the guy was being dragged away, Taylor said: “Sucks to be you, dude. Don’t come on my stage, motherfucker.”

Footage of the incident has now appeared online and can be watched below.

Stone Sour have several live dates remaining this year and then Taylor will turn his full attention to Slipknot, who are putting the pieces in place for the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.

They released their new single All Out Life last month and are the cover stars of the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is out now.

Slipknot will also headline the UK’s Download festival next year and will embark on a 2019 European tour to tie-in with the Donington show.