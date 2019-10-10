Watch exclusive clip from Rob Zombie’s new horror flick 3 From Hell

Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie and Richard Brake in 3 From Hell

Rob Zombie’s new horror film 3 From Hell will receive its home release on Monday (October 14).

The movie is the third and final part of Zombie’s trilogy that began with House Of 1000 Corpses in 2001 and continued with the 2004 movie The Devil’s Rejects.

And, ahead of its official release on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download next week, Lionsgate UK and Metal Hammer have teamed up to give fans a sneak peek of one of the scenes from the film featuring Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley and Richard Brake.

Check it out below.

The home edition of 3 From Hell will come with a 95-minute making-of documentary titled To Hell And Back and audio commentary from Zombie himself.

The synopsis for the film reads: “After barely surviving a furious shootout with the police, Baby Firefly, Otis Driftwood and Captain Spaulding are behind bars. But pure evil cannot be contained.

“Teaming up with Otis’ half-brother Wilson, the demented Firefly clan are back to unleash a whole new wave of death and depravity.

“A firestorm of murder, madness and mayhem will be released in this terror ride to hell and back.”

3 From Hell also stars Danny Trejo, Dee Wallace and the late Sid Haig.

(Image credit: Lionsgate UK)