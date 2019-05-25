Watch Elton John's riotous chair-throwing performance at Dodger Stadium in 1975

Previously unseen footage from Elton John's legendary Dodger Stadium shows has been unveiled for the first time, to promote his new biopic Rocketman.

On October 25 and 26, 1975, Elton played two shows at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the first musical act to perform there since The Beatles nine years earlier.

They were the largest concert events ever by a single artist – he played to over 110,000 people – and caught Elton's at the very top of his game. The Dodger Stadium gig is recreated by Taron Egerton in the biopic Rocketman.

Photographer Terry O'Neill captured the event in a series of legendary photographs that contribute to the authentic look of the Rocketman movie. “You have to remember," he says, "in October 1975, no one was bigger than Elton John. He was like Elvis at the height of his career. It is impossible to try to explain to people today what it was like… Elton still is one of the most talented people I’ve ever met and he gave his all at those concerts.”

The new clip captures the high energy performance, as well as tennis superstar Billie Jean King on backing vocals.