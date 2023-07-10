Watch Elton John play the final song on the final show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

Elton John closed out his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm, Sweden at the weekend, July 8.

The star told the crowd at the Tele2 Arena that his very first show in Sweden was on July 7, 1971, almost 52 years to the day from his final touring show, and thanked some diehard fans from across the world by name for attending multiple concerts over those five decades.

He told the audience: “I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. Fifty years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I? But I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, the CDs, the albums, the cassettes… More importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows. You know how much I love to play live. It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys. You’ve been absolutely magnificent. Thank you. I will never forget you guys... You're in my head and my heart and my soul.”

He added, “I will never be touring, but I may do something in the future... I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything. I’ve earned, it. And I don’t regret it tonight. I want to thank the band, the crew, everybody. I will miss you guys so much, but I’ll see you much sooner than you think. I love you guys!”

You can watch fan-filmed footage of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, the final song of the night, and of the iconic singer/songwriter's touring career, below.

Sir Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour kicked off in at Allentown, Pennsylvania’s PPL Center on September 8, 2018. The 76-year-old English entertainer played his final UK show last month on the final night of Glastonbury festival.



Reviewing the show, Louder's Merlin Alderslade wrote, "It's gonna be a long, long time before Glastonbury witnesses another show quite like this, and perhaps even longer before we see another performer like Elton John."