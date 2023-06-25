Elton John plays final UK show with emotional, hit-stacked Glastonbury setlist

Elton John has played his final ever UK show. Sir Elton rounded off this year's Glastonbury weekend in style, headlining the final night on the Pyramid Stage with a hit-stacked, 21-song setlist.

“I want to thank you all for showing up in your costumes and your glasses and your outfits,” said John. “You make me feel so happy, make me feel loved. I want to thank you also for 52 years of amazing love and loyalty you’ve shown me. It’s been an incredible journey and I’ve had the best, best time. I will never forget you, you’re in my head and my heart and my soul.”

With an opening salvo of The Who's Pinball Wizard – performed for the first time since 2009's Red Piano tour – followed by The Bitch Is Back, Bennie And The Jets, Daniel and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, the tone was set for an evening that was a celebratory as it was emotional, with the hits piling up and special guests galore.

Gabriels singer Jacob Lusk joined John onstage for a version of Are You Ready for Love – alongside the London Community Gospel Choir – while Rina Sawayama filled the Kiki Doll role on Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, and Killers’ singer Brandon Flowers joined the party for Tiny Dancer. John also shared the spotlight with American singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez, with the two mean joining forces on the latter's 2021 hit Until I Found You.

Elton also dedicated Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to George Michael, on what would have been the late singer's 60th birthday (the two men reached #1 in The UK in 1991 and The US the following year with a duet version), and finished with the classic Rocket Man, with fireworks strafing the sky and Dave Grohl nowhere to be seen.

Just seven dates remain on Sir Elton Hercules John CH CBE's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour, with the final show scheduled for Stockholm's Tele2 Arena in Sweden in July 8. Full dates below.

Elton John: Glastonbury 2023 setlist

Pinball Wizard

The Bitch Is Back

Bennie and the Jets

Daniel

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues

Philadelphia Freedom

Are You Ready for Love

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Until I Found You

Your Song

Candle in the Wind

Tiny Dancer

Don't Go Breaking My Heart

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

I'm Still Standing

Cold Heart

Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me

Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Jun 27: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jun 28: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 01: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 02: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 07: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Jul 08: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden