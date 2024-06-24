“Fred Sheeran doing the Blue Eyes thing": Watch Ed Sheeran make a surprise appearance with Limp Bizkit to perform The Who classic

Ed Sheeran teamed up with Limp Bizkit this weekend onstage for a surprise performance.

The pop sensation joined the nu metallers for their set at Pinkpop festival in Landgraaf on June 23, performing Bizkit's classic cover of The Who's Behind Blue Eyes.

Following the collab, Bizkit frontman Fred Durst took to Instagram to share a selfie of them both, alongside the tongue-in-cheek caption: "Fred Sheeran doing the Blue Eyes thing".

Fan-filmed footage from the set shows Sheeran - who headlined the festival that day - stood singing alongside Durst, his sugar-sweet pop vocals unsurprisingly fitting the emotive song.

Other acts on this year's Pinkpop bill included Måneskin, Avril Lavigne, Royal Blood, Babymetal, Pendulum, Corey Taylor, Greta Van Fleet and more.

Check out footage of the performance below:

Ed Sheeran & Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit singing 'Behind Blue Eyes' at Pinkpop 😭 pic.twitter.com/UhApLi1YC0June 23, 2024

Fred Durst x Ed Sheeran @ Pinkpop (Landgraaf, Netherlands) 2024.06.23 pic.twitter.com/2YLXdY6iBzJune 24, 2024

This is not the first time Sheeran has crossed over into the rock and metal world; back in 2023, the star accompanied The Darkness onstage for a performance in London, and also joined The Offspring at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival on May 26 as they performed Million Miles Away, a moment which he described as living out a "childhood dream".

Sheeran is also gearing up to release his collaboration with Cradle Of Filth's Dani Filth, a project which has been on the back-burner for quite some time.

Back in January, Filth offered an update on collab, noting: "We actually did the song with Ed over a year ago now.

"So, it’s been about two and a half years [since the initial idea of the team-up], and it’s probably gonna be three and a half years before anybody actually hears the song.”