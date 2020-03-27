Watch David Coverdale sing the extremely sweary Coronavirus Blues

Whitesnake singer David Coverdale has recorded himself singing a short acoustic song called Coronavirus Blues.

The singer, who we presume is practicing social distancing at his home in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains outside Reno, Nevada, released the song via social media.

The short song features the following lyrics, in which Cov implores the coronavirus to get packing.

Fuck off, fuck off

We don't want you anymore

Fuck off, fuck off

Don't come knockin' at my door

Fuck off, fuck off

And don't ever show your fucking face no more

Reaction from the singer's social media following was largely positive, with healthcare worker Louise Anne saying, "I am going to show this and make it our song while washing our hands."

Corona Virus Blues...♥️❌♥️#coronavirusblues pic.twitter.com/Q3mTUkYDSwMarch 26, 2020

Earlier this week, Coverdale announced that Whitesnake's 2020 touring plans have been cancelled to allow the singer to undergo bilateral inguinal hernia surgery.

“Once again it breaks my heart to be the bearer of even more sad new affecting Whitesnake’s touring schedule for this increasingly challenging year," said Coverdale.

Whitesnake were due to kick off their 2020 touring plans in Poland on April 29 and wrap up on September 20 in Chula Vista, California.