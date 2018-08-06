Watch Dave Grohl present Jimmy Kimmel with a gruesome gift

Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the weekend, where he presented the chat show host with a gruesome gift.

It was Grohl’s first appearance on the ABC show since Halloween last year, when he hosted the show dressed as David Letterman.

During that stint, he jammed with Alice Cooper on stage an was ‘decapitated’ using Alice’s onstage guillotine prop. And during the weekend show, Grohl gave Kimmel a black box… which contained his head from the theatrical performance.

Watch the video below.

Last week, Grohl announced a two-part documentary series called Play. It'll be available to download on August 10 via Columbia and includes an original composition written, filmed and played on seven instruments by Grohl.

Part one is a narrated, behind-the-scenes film that focusses on the relationship Grohl has with his music, while part two contains the 23-minute, one-man performance of Play, which Grohl teased earlier this year.

Grohl said: "Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening.

"When I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out. And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out… it’s not something that you ever truly master.

"You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned.”

Play will also be released on limited edition vinyl on September 28.