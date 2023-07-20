"Boo!" Watch Corey Taylor get a taste of his own medicine as someone in a spooky mask gives him a fright

He may be the leader of one of the most scary-looking bands in metal, a mega horror fan and an author of some rather spooky books, but believe it or not, Slipknot's Corey Taylor can indeed scare just like the rest of us, and will not refrain from metaphorically shitting his pants when the time is right.

In a new clip, the vocalist was caught in such a mood by the folks over at Inkcarceration Festival, an annual metal and tattoo festival held in Ohio where Slipknot were performing as one of this year's headliners.

A large appeal of the event is that it's held in the Ohio State Reformatory, a historic and allegedly haunted former prison which most famously featured in the 1994 film The Shawshank Redemption.

At the festival, punters can go on private or self-guided tours of the area, which is exactly what Taylor did when embarking on the “Blood Prison” Haunted House experience, which we imagine was full of actors in ghoulish masks and other macabre things.

Within the footage, captioned "well well well, how the turn tables" (an amusing reference to The US Office sitcom and the fact that it's usually Taylor doing the scaring), the vocalist can be seen jumping out of his skin while walking through the dark and derelict prison halls as someone in a frightening mask and straitjacket leaps out at him. After the spook, Taylor excitedly starts jumping around, clearly having had a kick out of the experience. To each their own.

As well as Slipknot, this year's Inkcarceration Festival, held on July 14-16, saw Limp Bizkit and Pantera perform as headliners, with bands such as Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Motionless In White and more playing in support.

Watch the clip below: