Watch Bruce Springsteen receive the National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden

In a brief ceremony in the East Room of The White House, Bruce Springsteen has been awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden.

Springsteen was awarded the medal, "For his extraordinary contributions to the American songbook, and for being 'The Boss'."

Springsteen's introduction continued, "One of our greatest performers and storytellers, Bruce Springsteen's music celebrates our triumphs, heals our wounds and gives us hope, capturing the unyielding spirit of what it means to be American."

Other recipients of this year's medals included soul singer Gladys Knight, Puerto Rican musician José Feliciano, Seinfeld/Veep actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and comedian, actor and author Mindy Kaling.

Footage of Springsteen receiving his medal can be viewed at 32'48" in the clip below. Springsteen previously received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2016.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's US tour continues, and will climax with a New Jersey show at the Prudential Center in Newark on April 14, before heading to Europe for a run of European stadium shows. The tour is scheduled to kick off at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona on April 28, 2023, and wrap up at the Monza Racing Circuit in Italy on July 25. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

Bruce Springsteen Tour 2023

Mar 23: Buffalo Keybank Center, NY

Mar 25: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Mar 27: Washington Capital One Area, DC

Mar 29: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Apr 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 03: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Apr 05: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Apr 07: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Apr 09: Belmont Park USB Arena, NY

Apr 11: Belmont Park USB Arena, NY

Apr 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Apr 28: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic, Spain

May 05: Dublin RDS Arena , Ireland

May 07: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland

May 13: Paris La Défense Arena, France

May 18: Ferrara, Parco Urbano G. Bassani, Italy

May 21: Rome Circo Massimo, Italy

May 25: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, The Netherlands

Jun 11: Landgraaf Megaland, The Netherlands

Jun 13: Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund Switzerland

Jun 21: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena, Germany

Jun 24: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jun 26: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jun 30: Oslo Voldsløkka, Norway

Jul 11: Copenhagen Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Copenhagen Parken, Denmark

Jul 15: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jul 18: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria

Jul 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 25: Monza Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza, Italy