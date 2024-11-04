Watch Bruce Springsteen open his Halloween show in Montreal with a fun cover of Ghostbusters

Last Thursday, Bruce Springsteen opened his show in Montreal with a surprising cover.

During his Halloween show at Montréal’s Bell Centre, The Boss played Ray Parker Jr.'s spooky chart-topper Ghostbusters, the classic theme from the 1984 film of the same name.

Though he didn't get into the full Halloween spirit by dressing up, Springsteen did give an incredibly enthusiastic performance of the anthem alongside the E Street Band, sparking some fun crowd participation by urging them to sing along for the chorus.

Following the ghoulish opener, the music legend performed deep-cut Seeds, before heading into Lonesome Day, No Surrender, Ghosts, Letter To You, The Promised Land and fan-favourite Hungry Heart. For the encore, Springsteen played a number of his trademark hits, including Born To Run and Dancing In The Dark.

The night served as the start of the Canadian leg of his current world tour, which continues on November 6 in Toronto and concludes on November 22 in Vancouver.

Watch Bruce Springsteen's Ghostbusters cover below:

Last week, The Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band documentary debuted on Disney Plus.

An official synopsis for the film says that it "offers the most in-depth look ever at the creation of the band’s legendary live performances, including footage of rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself."

Springsteen also recently endorsed Kamala Harris in the presidential election. During his attendance at her rally last week in Georgia, he labelled opposing candidate Donald Trump "an American tyrant", adding: "I want a president who reveres the constitution, who does not threaten but wants to protect and guide our great democracy, who believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power, who will fight for a woman’s right to choose, and who wants to create a middle-class economy that will serve all our citizens".