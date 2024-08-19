Watch Bring Me The Horizon play songs with alt-pop star Aurora and kawaii metal sensations Babymetal at Japanese concert

Bring Me The Horizon welcomed guest appearances from alt-pop star Aurora and kawaii metal trio Babymetal at a concert during the weekend.

The UK pop-metal group were performing at the Summer Sonic festival in Tokyo yesterday (August 18) when they were joined by the two artists. Watch fan-filmed footage of the two guest spots below.

Bring Me were first joined by Aurora for the song Limousine. The track features the Norwegian singer/songwriter on its studio version, heard on the band’s 2024 album Post-Human: Nex Gen. Its Summer Sonic Tokyo performance marks the first time Bring Me and Aurora collaborated onstage.

Babymetal appeared for Kingslayer, taken from Bring Me’s 2020 album Post Human: Survival Horror. The Japanese three-piece appeared on the original studio track and have performed it live with Bring Me multiple times in the past.

In May, Bring Me vocalist Oli Sykes revealed that the band originally hoped to collaborate with pop sensation Billie Eilish on Limousine. Sykes previously teased the collaboration in the comments of one of Eilish’s Instagram posts, simply writing the word “limousine”.

“The Billie thing was just: her photographer’s a massive fan, and they kinda mentioned the idea of her doing a song,” Sykes explained on the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show.

“So I sent her Limousine. And this was quite a while before it was in its full, finished state. I mean, I can’t say for 100 percent that she listened to it, but I knew it got to her.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He continued: “So me thinking that Limousine wouldn’t mean anything to anyone but me and maybe her if she saw the comment, [I] left it on her Instagram, not thinking that a week or two later when we did the tour, we put the file names on our visuals live, and everyone connected it.

“It was one of them things that seemed like such a proper cheap way to try and get some press, but it really wasn’t. I was actually quite embarrassed when I found out – like, ‘Oh god, no!’ Because I knew the chance of Billie doing a song with us was slim to none.”

Bring Me The Horizon are currently touring Asia and will next perform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday (August 21). See the band’s full list of upcoming shows on their website.

Aurora released her new album, What Happened To The Heart?, in June. She revealed in an interview last month that she hopes to one day make a metal album.

Babymetal released a collaborative track with German synth-metal pair Electric Callboy, Ratatata, in May.

Bring Me The Horizon - liMOusine feat. AURORA (with AURORA) - Live in Japan 2024.08.18 - YouTube Watch On