Watch Alice In Chains pay tribute to Chris Cornell

Alice In Chains have paid tribute to Chris Cornell on the first anniversary of the Soundgarden frontman’s death.
The singer died on May 18, 2017, and during their set at Rock On The Range over the weekend, Jerry Cantrell and co played the Soundgarden tracks Hunted Down and Boot Camp.
The initials CC and SG were also flashed up on the band's backdrop during the set.
Watch fan-filmed footage below.
Last week, Cornell’s widow Vicky called on fans to join her in remembering her husband at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on the anniversary, adding: “There are millions of fans and not everyone can physically be there.
“We would be honoured if you share posts and videos of how Chris’s music has touched you. We can feel your love no matter how far.
“Light a candle, say a prayer, speak his name… Loud Love.”
Alice In Chains, meanwhile, will head to Europe from next month for a run of summer shows before returning to North America for further dates later in the year.
