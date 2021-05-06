Watch Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons join forces to cover Fleetwood Mac

On February 25, 2020 Mick Fleetwood assembled an all-star line-up of musicians to pay tribute to his friend and former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Peter Green. A new clip from the night has now been made available, with Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler and ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons saluting Green with a powerful cover Oh Well, a Green-penned single for Fleetwood Mac in 1969.

The evening also featured performances from David Gilmour, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Bill Wyman, Neil Finn and Noel Gallagher, and is being released as Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac.

“The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began," says Mick Fleetwood, "and it’s important to recognise the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent.

"I was honoured to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician."

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac is available in three editions: a quadruple vinyl version, a 2CD/BluRay edition that includes a 20-page Mediabook, and a Super Deluxe edition that features a 44-page hardback book with notes by Anthony Bozza, co-author of Mick Fleetwood's memoir Play On: Now, Then, and Fleetwood Mac.

The book will also contain event photos, and quotes from each artist who appeared on the night. All three editions are now available to order from the Mick Fleetwood & Friends store.