Watch AC/DC’s Angus Young join Guns N’ Roses onstage

Angus Young joined Guns N’ Roses onstage in Hannover last night for a performance of AC/DC classic Whole Lotta Rosie.

The show in the German city was delayed for 15 minutes to allow the 20,000-strong crowd to enter the Messegelande venue – and during Welcome To The Jungle, a thunderstorm caused GNR to leave the stage for 90 minutes.

But upon their return, they had an extra member in the shape of the AC/DC guitarist, who led them through the famous track. The band later released a clip of the performance. View it below

Back in February, Young joined Axl Rose and co for two performances in Sydney, Australia. The two camps have grown closer since Guns N’ Roses frontman Rose joined AC/DC for their live Rock Or Bust shows after vocalist Brian Johnson was forced to take a step back from the Aussie giants due to hearing problems in early 2016.

Earlier this week, Guns N’ Roses released a short video showcasing the first leg of their current European tour. The Not In This Lifetime tour will continue in Belgium on Saturday night. Find a full list of GNR’s tour dates below.

