Watch a TikTok R&B star school sexist metal fans by shredding Metallica songs

Some metal fans can get a little precious when it comes to gatekeeping the genre. No-one likes a tourist, but ‘defending the faith’ shouldn’t mean acting like a cop and pulling up anyone and everyone in a metal T-shirt to ascertain whether or not they’re fully paid up members of the community. Not least because you look pretty damn stupid when the person under review absolutely schools your sceptical ass.

Such was the case when some over-officious metalheads sought to question the metallic credentials of popular R&B/hip hop artist and social media star Zaria after spotting her wearing a Ride The Lightning t-shirt in a Tik Tok post. Predictably, among the inevitable “I bet you don’t even like Metallica” comments, there were calls for Zaria to “name three Metallica songs”, a challenge she accepted with some relish: “My response to you guys is like, Really, only three songs? How about I play them on guitar for you?”

And this is how how you put mouthy metalheads in their place.

@zariasmusic Reply to @paytonnsmith I hope this video finds the #Metallica fans lol, not my best #guitar playing but that wasn’t really the point #guitarist ♬ original sound - Zaria

@zariasmusic Reply to @paytonnsmith you’re a troll lil man the whole point was whether or not I knew any Metallica songs not whether or not I could play them on 🎸 ♬ original sound - Zaria

@zariasmusic Reply to @davidgriffith970 too much reverb but u get the point. Comment suggestions and I’ll play for y’all ##guitar ##guitarist ##metallica ♬ original sound - Zaria

I think we can safely call this one for Zaria.