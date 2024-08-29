"Like Van Halen reincarnated": Watch 10-year-old guitarist Maya Neelakantan blaze through her Metallica-approved performance of Master Of Puppets on America's Got Talent

Maya Neelakantan, a 10-year-old YouTube guitar sensation, recently wowed the judges on America's Got Talent with her performance of Metallica's 1986 anthem Master Of Puppets.

For the young axe-slinger to use the song on the talent show however, the San Fransisco metal kings had to grant their permission. Fortunately, they were happy to do so, resulting in an electrifying performance and positive words from each judge - one even pinned her as a reincarnate of Eddie Van Halen.

For her appearance, Neelakantan arrives on stage with a sweet cheek-aching smile, before ripping into the track - which has blown up in popularity since its inclusion in the hit sci-fi series Stranger Things in 2022 - on a James Hetfield-inspired Flying V guitar, before exclaiming to the audience "AGT, are you ready?" and switching up her effects pedal so that the instrument plays like a sitar.

Following a standing ovation and plenty of devil-horns thrown out from the crowd, judge Howie Mandel commends, "That was like Van Halen reincarnated. You're amazing on that thing. And not only that, but you were mixing it in with your culture, like a sitar making it sound like a guitar, and your smile, it doesn't end. You wouldn't think it would come from you. You are a surprise. You're amazing and I love you."

While Heidi Klum offers, "You are amazing. You're perfect. You're perfectly you. I love that you didn't pick dolls. Maybe you have, but you picked this instrument instead. You are so amazing on it. Well done! I hope America's gonna vote for you."

And Sofia Vergara adds, "Maya I still can't believe that it's all this music coming out from you. It's super surprising. It's unbelievable. The song was perfect. That was the most fun I've had tonight."

Finally, Simon Cowell notes: "That was wild ... I gotta say a big, big thank you to Metallica for giving you that song. That doesn't happen very often", before issuing further praise and remarking: "I just think you're one of these people that has a gods-given talent and it's always brilliant to be surprised.

"It's always great to see someone improve from their first audition, but this was a real step up ... This is something you've got to do for the rest of your life because you're so good at this. I'm serious."



As well as approval from Metallica, Neelakantan has also landed under the radar of Slayer and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, who recently traveled to Los Angeles with his wife to hang out with the impressive young musician.

Earlier this year, Neelakantan tagged some of her favourite guitar heroes in an Instagram post, revealing her hope to meet some of them on her upcoming trip to the US for the competition. Thankfully, Holt responded to the post, and took up the guitarist on the offer.

Check out her performance of Master Of Puppets below: