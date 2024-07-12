Listen to Wargasm's crushing new single 70% Dead, featuring Slipknot legend Corey Taylor

Fast-rising, genre-mashing UK metalcore crew Wargasm have released their first new single since last year's critically acclaimed debut album, Venom, and it features a big cameo from a modern metal icon. Titled 70% Dead, the track is a bouncy, high-energy edm-core banger, with none other than Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor making an appearance to lend his unmistakable vocals in a very well executed guest spot.

“We were on the road in the USA with Corey - Sam ended up jumping on a mic with him during his set and we just felt like the voices sounded right together," explain the duo, made up of Sam Matlock and Milkie Way. "It totally made sense to do something fresh with the three of us and well…. you don’t ask you don’t get. Some OG fans might recognise the lyrics, this has been a long time coming. 70% Dead is a cry out at a world gone mad; war, disease, inequality. It feels like something is brewing. 'Fuck me, what went wrong? I’m sick of sleeping on the barrel of a loaded gun.'"

Listen to 70% Dead below.

In an 8/10 review for Metal Hammer, writer Merlin Alderslade wrote of Wargasm's Venom album: "As great as Venom is, there’s still potential to refine some of the ideas the duo are toying with. ‘We’re Wargasm! Wargasm sound like THIS!’ declares Milkie on outro track Sombre Goodbye, which teases an emotionally wrought send-off before exploding into a final flurry of riffs and screams. What Wargasm sound like is an absolute riot, and they’ve just dropped one of 2023’s essential debut albums."