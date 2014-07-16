Trending

Vote for your favourite Classic Rock cover

By Classic Rock  

Classic Rock is 200 issues old: 200 editions, 200 front covers... and we'd like you to choose the best.

null

Classic Rock — in case you haven't heard — is 200 issues old. In that time, all the great and good have appeared on the cover, from legends like AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath to up-and-comers such as Rival Sons, Black Stone Cherry and Alter Bridge.

We’ve turned Iron Maiden’s Eddie masscot into a banknote and given him an Obama-style campaign poster makeover. We’ve put Lemmy in a tux, Sharon Osborne in a dressing gown, and Nikki Sixx in his birthday suit. We’ve draped a previously unseen picture of Jimi Hendrix across the cover. We’ve recreated the sleeve of Physical Graffiti, complete with die-cut windows. We’ve done a lot.

Below, we’ve selected 20 of our favourites. Issue one is there, and issue 200, and 18 we’ve picked from the 16 intervening years.

We’d like you to pick your favourite.

So take a look at the covers, then select your favourite from the list that follows. And if you want to examine the images in more forensic detail, there’s a gallery at the foot of the page. Expand it to full-screen and Hey! Presto! Bob Catley’s yer uncle.

If you’d like to examine the covers in more detail, use the gallery below — expand to full-screen to reveal the twenty selections in all their pixelly magnificence.

Image 1 of 20

Image 2 of 20

Image 3 of 20

Image 4 of 20

Image 5 of 20

Image 6 of 20

Image 7 of 20

Image 8 of 20

Image 9 of 20

Image 10 of 20

Image 11 of 20

Image 12 of 20

Image 13 of 20

Image 14 of 20

Image 15 of 20

Image 16 of 20

Image 17 of 20

Image 18 of 20

Image 19 of 20

Image 20 of 20