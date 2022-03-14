Vote for the greatest Megadeth song ever!

It was Forrest Gump who said, “Megadeth is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.”

OK, so maybe we misheard him, but the point stands. Few bands have had such a rollercoaster career as Dave Mustaine and his ever-changing band of merry men.

From the highs of their thrash years to the wobbly late 90s era and onto their later resurgence with albums such as Dystopia, they’ve been brilliant, diabolical and pretty much everything in between.

During that time, Megadeth have recorded upwards of 160 songs (jeez, does Dave Mustaine ever sleep?). Some are stone cold classics, such as The Mechanix, Peace Sells and Symphony Of Destruction. Others, um, aren’t (yeah, we're looking at you, Crush ’Em).

With the band gearing up for a return this summer with new album The Sick, The Dead… And The Dying, we figured now was the time to ask the burning question: what's the greatest MegaBanger of all time?

That’s where you come in. We figured the best people to make that call are the massed ranks of Megadeth fans.

So, we've listed every single song Megadeth have recorded below, from album tracks to soundtrack songs to those covers that have fallen down the back of Dave’s sofa.

All you have to do is pick your three favourite songs, and the vintage Metal Hammer mainframe computer will splutter into life and do the rest.

So over to you - and check back soon for the results…