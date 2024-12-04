T'is the season: the season for celebrating the year that was 2024, that is! It's been another massive year for metal, especially in terms of visibility in the mainstream with everything from Gojira going to the Olympics to Knocked Loose upsetting Facebook parents on Jimmy Kimmel and even Indian metal champs Bloodywood and Ice Nine Kills popping up on Hollywood soundtracks (for Monkey Man and Terrifier 3 respectively).

Each week, we've brought you the latest and greatest new singles from metal's best and brightest bands, covering just about every subgenre in the heavy world from neofolk to thrash metal, metalcore, nu metal, hardcore and beyond. We've also asked you each week to vote for your favourite track, crowning a top three. Now it's time for the big number crunch.

Below you'll find a massive list of tunes that have defined 2024 in the metal world, covering everything from Babymetal's team-up with Electric Callboy on Ratatata to poll-topping efforts from the likes of Lord Of The Lost, Judas Priest, Ghost, Bloodywood and more. Now, we know some artists - Charlotte Wessels, we're looking at you - won every vote they were put in for, so to save us ending up with a poll completely dominated by one artist, we've decided to include the top performing song from each in the final poll.

What that means is, when we assemble the final list, it'll be representative of the diverse landscape of metal in 2024, from hardcore bruisers to neck-bothering thrashers and beyond, covering both mainstream and underground metal.

As with last year, you get 10 votes, so feel free to explore to your heart's content and there's a handy playlist below for the top three from our weekly polls. Otherwise, for the final time in 2024, don't forget to cast your votes below - and have a very happy Holiday Season. See you again in January!

Vote for the best metal song of 2024!