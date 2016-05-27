Volbeat take new direction with Seal The Deal And Let's Boogie

Volbeat have taken a new direction with upcoming album Seal The Deal And Let’s Boogie, singer and guitarist Michael Poulsen confirms.
After the band announced that their guitarist, former Anthrax axeman Rob Caggiano, would not be producing their next record, Poulsen says he didn’t feel obliged to carry on in a similar vein to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen And Shady Ladies.
- Machine Head's Robb Flynn reunited with stolen Dimebag guitar
- Parkway Drive: Winston McCall's Guide To Life
- Andrew WK open to expanding his Party Party with a UK branch
- Angus Young: Axl Rose keeps asking for more AC/DC shows
He tells Music Radar: “I decided to stay at home for half a year and write. I took my time to get the details right and just followed what I had in my heart.
“I wasn’t thinking too much about whether I needed a rockabilly song or a metal song or a country song – it was more about getting into the essence of Volbeat.
“I was originally supposed to continue the story of the previous album. But then when I got into the mood, I just sensed that was not the direction I wanted to go in. So I just started from step one again.”
Volbeat will tour Europe next month following the release of Seal The Deal And Let’s Boogie on June 3.
Volbeat: Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie tracklist
- The Devil’s Bleeding Crown
- Marie Laveau
- The Bliss
- The Gates of Babylon
- Let It Burn
- Black Rose
- Rebound
- Mary Jane Kelly
- Goodbye Forever
- Seal The Deal
- Battleship Chains
- You Will Know
- The Loa’s Crossroad
Volbeat tour dates 2016
Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 04: Nijmegen Fortarock, Netherlands
Jun 07: Spandau Citadel, Germany
Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 10: Download Festival, France
Jun 17-19: Hellfest, France
Jun 17-19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 22: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway
Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark
Jun 25: Strasbourg Artefacts Festival, France
Jun 29: Nibe Festival, Denmark
Jun 30-Jul 02: Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 07-09: Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters Of Rock, Sweden
Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland
Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Festival, ME
Aug 06-07: Heavy Montreal, Canada
Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN (with Metallica)