Volbeat take new direction with Seal The Deal And Let's Boogie

Volbeat have taken a new direction with upcoming album Seal The Deal And Let’s Boogie, singer and guitarist Michael Poulsen confirms.

After the band announced that their guitarist, former Anthrax axeman Rob Caggiano, would not be producing their next record, Poulsen says he didn’t feel obliged to carry on in a similar vein to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen And Shady Ladies.

He tells Music Radar: “I decided to stay at home for half a year and write. I took my time to get the details right and just followed what I had in my heart.

“I wasn’t thinking too much about whether I needed a rockabilly song or a metal song or a country song – it was more about getting into the essence of Volbeat.

“I was originally supposed to continue the story of the previous album. But then when I got into the mood, I just sensed that was not the direction I wanted to go in. So I just started from step one again.”

Volbeat will tour Europe next month following the release of Seal The Deal And Let’s Boogie on June 3.

Volbeat: Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie tracklist

The Devil’s Bleeding Crown Marie Laveau The Bliss The Gates of Babylon Let It Burn Black Rose Rebound Mary Jane Kelly Goodbye Forever Seal The Deal Battleship Chains You Will Know The Loa’s Crossroad

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nijmegen Fortarock, Netherlands

Jun 07: Spandau Citadel, Germany

Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10: Download Festival, France

Jun 17-19: Hellfest, France

Jun 17-19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 22: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway

Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark

Jun 25: Strasbourg Artefacts Festival, France

Jun 29: Nibe Festival, Denmark

Jun 30-Jul 02: Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 07-09: Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters Of Rock, Sweden

Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland

Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Festival, ME

Aug 06-07: Heavy Montreal, Canada

Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN (with Metallica)

Volbeat: Meaty, Beaty, Big & Bouncy