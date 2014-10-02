Volbeat plan 2015 studio return

Volbeat are planning to return to the studio next year to begin work on their sixth album.

They’re currently on tour in the US with Five Finger Death Punch, Heallyeah and Nothing More promoting 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies.

Now former Anthrax man Rob Caggiano says they’re looking at next August to lay down fresh material.

He tells Soundcrave Magazine: “We have been floating around some ideas. We’ll probably go back to the studio next year, maybe in August. We’ll start getting into creative mode and start doing some stuff.”

The guitarist also reflects on his departure from Anthrax in 2013 to join Volbeat and says it was a difficult decision to leave the band he recorded two albums with.

He continues: “It wasn’t an easy decision to leave Anthrax – that was the hard part of what happened. It was a real tough time and also a very emotional time. It took a lot of thought – it wasn’t something that happened overnight.”

Following their stint in the US, Volbeat head to the UK for six dates in November.

Tour dates

Nov 14: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 15: Glasgow Barrowlands

Nov 16: Manchester O2 Academy

Nov 17: London Roundhouse

Nov 19: Portsmouth Pyramid

Nov 20: Norwich UEA