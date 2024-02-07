Vintage Trouble go on hiatus: "May we all continue as friends and supporters of one another"

Rhythm and blues rockers Vintage Trouble have announced that they're going on hiatus. The band, whose last album Heavy Hymnal was released in 2023, broke the news in a short post on social media.

"Farewell for now," say the band. "Vintage Trouble is taking a hiatus to focus on individual and family endeavours. We’ll miss you for sure. May we all continue as friends and supporters of one another."

Vintage Trouble formed in Los Angeles in 2010 and released their debut album The Bomb Shelter Sessions the following year. In the UK, the album hit number one on Amazon‘s music charts following an explosive performance on TV music show Later... With Jools Holland, and Classic Rock awarded them the Best New Band prize at the 2011 Classic Rock awards.

Vintage Trouble also developed a formidable reputation as a live act, supporting the likes of the Rolling Stones, AC/DC, The Who, Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews, Brian May, Gov’t Mule and Lenny Kravitz, and appearing at Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Rock In Rio, Bonnaroo and many other festivals.

A second album, 1 Hopeful Rd., was released in 2015, and the self-released Juke Joint Gems followed in 2021, but the band appeared unable to fully capitalise on their early success.

“We didn’t slow down,” frontman Ty Taylor told Classic Rock last year, pushing back against the suggestion that the band had lost momentum. “We actually sold more records after 2015 than we did before that. We were on the road less but selling records more. We were tired of being a band that had to play twenty times a week in order to be seen. We wanted to figure out how to make records, so we started making records."