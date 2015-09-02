VInnie Paul cameos in Pantera Sock Puppet parody

Vinnie Paul makes a cameo appearance in a sock puppet parody of Pantera classic Walk.

The former Pantera and current Hellyeah drummer pops up towards the end of the video by sock puppet band Hamptera.

It features the group singing about the inconvenience of socks sliding down the wearer’s foot and includes lyrics like, “Each step is shifting down your shoe,” and, “Re-adjust, sock, slipping’ away.”

An audience of socks headbangs along to the track before Paul’s cameo.

The people behind the Sock Puppet Parody previously took on tracks by Slayer, Rage Against The Machine, Drowning Pool and Immortal.