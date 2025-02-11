Vince Neil's private jet involved in fatal crash at Scottsdale Airport: Mötley Crüe release statement

One person has died after a private jet owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil crashed upon landing at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona.

At a press conference conducted by representatives of local emergency services who attended the scene, one passenger was confirmed dead at the scene, while two were transported immediately to a local trauma centre followed by another. At the time of the press conference, a fifth passenger was still being extracted from the wreckage.

Mötley Crüe have released a statement on social media, saying, "Earlier today a private plane owned by Vince Neil was involved in a crash near Scottsdale, AZ.

"The pilot was tragically killed; the co-pilot and other passengers were taken to local hospitals. Vince was not on the plane. Vince's girlfriend and her friend suffered injuries, albeit not life-threatening. While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families of both the pilot who lost his life and the passengers who suffered injuries.

"Mötley Crüe will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot - stand by for an announcement very soon."

Neil's legal team at Worrick Robinson Law have also issued a statement confirming that their client was not on board the plane at the time of the incident.

"At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport," reads the statement. "For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board Mr. Neil's plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane.

"More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."

Airport representative Kelli Kuester has confirmed that the landing gear on the plane failed when it touched down after a flight from Austin, TX, leading it to veer off the runway after landing and crash into a parked Gulfstream 200 business jet. There were no injuries aboard the Gulfstream.

According to news site TMZ, Neil's girlfriend Rain Andreani suffered five broken ribs in the accident.