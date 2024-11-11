Sphere, the 20,000-capacity globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas, may have exploded the boundaries of what's possible at a live show, but it turns out that musicians might not be getting as much feedback from the audience as they're used to.

In an interview with American Songwriter, Eagles guitarist Vince Gill, who joined the band in 2017 following the death of co-founder Glenn Frey, talks about what it's like to play at the venue, and it seems as though the audience are distracted by the technology on show.

"It’s staggeringly massive," says Gill. "I was getting kind of where I felt like I was going to fall over because things are tilted, and you think you’re moving, but you’re not. It’s a trip. It’s the most people I’ve ever been ignored by when I’m playing. You’re playing, and they’re all staring at all the stuff on the ceiling. They’re not paying any attention to you. It’s kind of fun, really."

Gill goes on to say that the experience of being ignored by the audience doesn't bother him.

“The whole point of that show and that building is the visual side of it,” he says. “I never wanted to see anybody running around on the stage and yelling at me and being aerobic and bombs going off and pyro and whatever. And it’s a great show."

Last month, Eagles announced four more shows at Sphere, extending their run into March next year. The band have now scheduled a total of 28 dates at the venue. The remaining dates are listed below, and tickets are on sale now.

Eagles: Live at Sphere, Las Vegas

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Friday, February 14

Saturday, February 15

Friday, February 21

Saturday, February 22

Friday, March 7, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025