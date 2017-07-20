Venom Prison set for Bloodstock 2017

Venom Prison have been announced for this year’s Bloodstock festival.

The event will take place from August 10-13 at Catton Park, Walton On Trent, UK, and will see sets from artists including Amon Amarth, Ghost, Megadeth, Arch Enemy, Testament, Kreator, Skindred, Devilment, King 810 and Chelsea Grin and Havok.

Now, fresh from picking up the Best New Band award at last month’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods, Venom Prison will take to the Ronnie James Dio stage on the Sunday.

There have also been two lineup changes to the festival bill. Mantar have had to pull out of their planned appearance on the Sophie Lancaster stage on the Saturday. They’ve been replaced by Red Rum. Scarab will also no longer appear, with their spot on the same stage on Saturday being taken by Xentrix.

In addition, the final round of bands from the Metal 2 The Masses competition have been revealed. Raze The Void, K-Lacura, Embodiment, Hoofkuckle, Hundred Year Old Man, Switchblade City, Sentience, Netherhall, Seething Akira and Battalions will all now play at Bloodstock 2017.

Organisers have also announced that Unitra will play a set on the Jagermeister stage on the final day of the festival.

Find the full list of band’s for this year’s Bloodstock in the poster below.

For more information, visit the official festival website.

Venom Prison album review – Animus