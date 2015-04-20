Van Morrison and Tom Jones set for Bluesfest double bill

Van Morrison and Sir Tom Jones have been confirmed as joint headliners for this year’s Bluesfest.

The icons will perform as part of a double bill called Bring It On Home at The O2 in London on November 8, the final night of the event sponsored by Prudential.

Organisers say the night is a nod to the 2003 studio session which featured Morrison, Jones and Jeff Beck performing a unique rendition of Sam Cooke’s Bring It On Home To Me. The concert will feature two full solo sets and the likely prospect of various duets throughout the evening.

Jones and Morrison have been friends since the 1960s and have appeared together on various records, but have never performed live together.

Bluesfest director Leo Green says: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Van Morrison and Tom Jones back to the festival for their double header at The O2 Arena on November 8 – both playing full sets with their bands and hopefully a few duets together too.

“With Dave Matthews Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jo Harman and Matt Schofield also on the bill, this year’s event is shaping up to be our strongest to date.”

Prudential BluesFest 2015 runs from November 6-8. Tickets are available from www.livenation.co.uk and AXS.com