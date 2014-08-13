Van Halen split led to lasting friendship

Michael Anthony says it was only after Sammy Hagar left Van Halen that the two became close friends.

Former Van Halen bassist Anthony and Hagar later teamed up on Chickenfoot and are currently working together on Hagar’s solo project.

The pair worked together during Hagar’s two spells with Van Halen, but they really hit it off as friends once Hagar had left the fold entirely in 2005.

Anthony tells the Niagara Gazette: “It wasn’t until after Sammy left Van Halen that we connected on a personal level. We have a lot in common beyond the music, we love the beach and we love cars, and when you have common interests it reflects in the music you play together.”

Hagar’s solo band also features late Led Zep drummer John Bonham’s son Jason and guitarist Vic Johnson. On Bonham, Anthony says: “I’ve jammed with Jason on a few occasions, but never in a band situation like this. It’s amazing how much his style reminds you of his dad. Playing with a drummer like Jason inspires you to try different things. It has been a lot of fun.”

Hagar’s current tour includes hits from his time with Van Halen, Montrose and Chickenfoot as well as Led Zeppelin tracks.